More showers Wednesday then drying out

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lingering tropical moisture will cause scattered showers to develop again late Tuesday night into Wednesday, concentrated more at the coast in the morning then shifting inland and ending late in the afternoon.

High temperatures will reach the upper 80s to 90 Wednesday afternoon with east winds up to 15 mph. Heat indices will reach up to 102.

Atmospheric moisture decreases as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds Thursday and Friday. Thundershowers will become more isolated and sunshine more abundant with seasonal temperatures to end the week.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid-90s from Thursday through Saturday with winds remaining under 15 mph from the south-southeast. Heat indices will climb between 102 and 106 each afternoon.

Isolated showers will be possible Saturday afternoon but will become scattered for Sunday and Monday as tropical moisture increases.

