More rain through mid-week

Tropical moisture continues to move in from the Gulf as an upper level wave of low pressure moves through south Texas. Showers and t-storms will taper off Monday night but will pick up again early Tuesday becoming scattered to numerous through the morning and gradually shifting inland. Some could have heavy rainfall.

Temperatures will stay below average Tuesday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s and a southeast breeze up to 15 mph.

As we head through the week, atmospheric moisture decreases as a ridge of high pressure aloft builds. Thundershowers will become more isolated and sunshine more abundant.

Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s from Thursday through Saturday with winds remaining under 15 mph from the south-southeast. Heat indices will climb to 102-108 each afternoon.

Rain chances will increase for the Fourth of July as an upper level wave drops in from the north and atmospheric moisture increases. Scattered showers and t-storms will be possible for the holiday.