More rain in the forecast this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More rain is on the way this week with locally heavy rain likely.

An upper-level low spinning in the southwestern states will send upper-level disturbances through South Texas which will cause showers and storms to develop. Accumulations of 3-6 inches of rainfall are possible in the next seven days over South Texas.

The strongest of these disturbances will move through Wednesday into very moist air. Thunderstorms will be efficient rain producers and heavy rain could lead to flooding.

There is also a chance of isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts or large hail.

Rain chances will be lower Thursday and Friday before increasing again this weekend as tropical moisture moves in.

Tonight: A few isolated showers are possible at the coast with the chance of storms in our northern counties late. It will be cloudy and humid…Low: 77…Wind: SE 10-20 mph.

Tuesday: Lots of clouds, windy and warm with isolated showers in the area…High: 86…Wind: SE 15-28 mph.

Wednesday: Numerous showers and thunderstorms, flash flooding possible along with some storms possibly severe…High: 81…Wind: SE 15-20 mph.

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, humid and less wind with isolated showers lingering…High: 81…Wind: ESE 10-15 mph.

