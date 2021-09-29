Watch
More rain in the forecast the next few days

Drier air arrives next Tuesday behind a cold front
Posted at 6:09 PM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 19:09:14-04

We got a good soaking across much of the Coastal Bend Wednesday with Corpus Christi officially getting 1.55" at the airport, boosting the monthly total to 5.03" and the yearly total to 36.55" which is 12 " above normal.

We'll have periods of showers and storms through Sunday as an upper level low continues to spin over the southwestern states, sending upper level waves through Texas. Scattered showers and t-storms are expected Thursday but will be more numerous Friday. Locally heavy downpours will be possible with thunderstorms.

We'll get a break from the heat as afternoon high temperatures will remain in the mid to upper 80s through Friday, climbing to near 90 this weekend. Scattered showers are expected again Saturday and Sunday with partly sunny skies.

A weak cold front will move through late next Monday. A few storms are possible out ahead of the front Monday before drier and moves in Monday night. The front won't cool us down but the drier air will make for a couple pleasant days with mild nights which will drop into the 60s early next week.

