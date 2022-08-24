More rain chances this week

A stationary front is stalled out just to our north and will produce on and off showers and t-storms the next couple days as waves of low pressure aloft move through south Texas.

The rain is not expected to be widespread but rather "hit and miss". However, heavy downpours in some of the t-storms are possible.

The best chance of rain will be late Wednesday and Thursday before the front washes out and the air dries a bit. There will still be isolated rain chances Friday and into the weekend but not as widespread.

Highest rain totals in the next few days are expected in our northwest counties while those living farther south won't see as much. Any t-showers that develop could produce heavy rainfall as tropical moisture will pool near the frontal boundary.

Temperatures will come down slightly for Wednesday and Thursday due to more cloud cover and better rain chances. Highs will stay in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Winds will stay fairly light this week from the southeast at 6-15 mph. The humidity will continue to produce heat indices of 104 to 109 each day.