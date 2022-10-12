More like summer Wednesday with triple digit heat indices

Hot, humid weather will be with us the next few days with high temperatures reaching into the low to mid 90s inland and upper 80s at the coast. Heat indices will reach 100-103 in the afternoon Wednesday.

A weak cold front is expected to move in early Thursday and stall but won't have a big effect on our weather.

Little to no rainfall is expected with the front as moisture will be limited. A few showers are possible late Wednesday night into early Thursday morning as the front moves through but rainfall amounts will be light.

Humidity will drop slightly behind Thursday's front but rise again as we head into the weekend. Moisture is forecast to increase from the south this weekend which will give us a chance of isolated showers Sunday.

A cold front is forecast to move through next Monday, bringing a better chance of rain as moisture moves in from the south ahead of the front. This will keep our temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s Monday and Tuesday with showers decreasing Tuesday.

FORECAST

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid with high temperatures in the low to mid 90s inland and mid to upper 80s island with southeast winds at 5-12 mph. The heat index will reach 100-103 in the afternoon.

Thursday: Morning shower chance, partly cloudy and warm with highs near 90 inland to mid 80s island and north winds in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon at 8-15 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and east winds shifting to the southeast at 8-15 mph.

Weekend: Mostly sunny and humid Saturday with highs near 90 inland to mid 80s at the island and southeast winds at 10-20 mph. Sunday looks partly cloudy with an isolated shower chance and highs near 90.

Next Week: It won't be as warm next week behind Monday's cold front. Temperatures will stay in the upper 70s to lower 80s through Tuesday, warming for the end of the week before the next cold front arrives late Friday.