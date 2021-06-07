Coastal Bend feeling more like summer this week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The weather pattern which brought us the heavy rain last week has flipped to a drier but hot pattern for south Texas.

The good news is that our water storage has improved considerably from last week's rain with combined lake levels at 55.6% today which is higher than it was a year ago at 51% on this date.

High pressure aloft will dominate our weather through the upcoming weekend which means summer-like heat and humidity.

Days will be seasonal, reaching near 91 each day in Corpus Christi and into the mid to upper 90s inland and mid to upper 80s at the coast. Nights will be warm and muggy with lows in mid-70s to near 80.

The humidity will be highest through Wednesday before dropping slightly late in the week as winds relax a bit. The heat index, or "feels like" temperature will reach up to 106 in Corpus Christi and up to 112 degrees inland Tuesday and Wednesday. Remember to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks if you are working outdoors in this hot, humid weather.

Tuesday still looks windy with southeast winds at 15-25 mph but will come down to 10-20 mph for Wednesday through Friday and lighter this weekend, under 15 mph.