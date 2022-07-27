The dome of high pressure has shifted into the southeastern states which is giving us more of an easterly air flow the next few days which will send pockets of tropical moisture into south Texas.

Unfortunately, there isn't much of a lifting mechanism to get rain going although some weak upper level disturbances will move through. So, only stray showers are in the forecast through Friday with low rainfall amounts.

The Saharan dust will return this weekend giving us hazy skies and dry conditions as our typical late July heat and humidity continues.

High temperatures will reach near 100 inland through Friday, mid 90s in Corpus Christi to the upper 80s at the beaches with southeast winds increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoons. Heat indices will reach 104-110 each day.