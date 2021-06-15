More heat, watching the Gulf

We continue to monitor an area of disturbed weather in the Bay of Campeche which has a high chance of developing in the next 5 days. As of now it looks like it will meander around the Bay through Wednesday before heading north toward the central Gulf Coast as it turns into a tropical depression.

The Coastal Bend is not expected to be impacted directly but could see increased swells, high rip current risk and minor beach flooding by Friday into Saturday.

The next few days only isolated t-storms are expected to pop up around the Coastal Bend but most areas will stay dry. Our typical June heat and humidity will continue. If the tropical system stays to our east as expected, we'll be on the dry and hot side of the circulation this weekend and temperatures will go up a few degrees with abundant sunshine.

Tonight: Mostly clear with Lows in the mid 70s inland and near 80 at the coast and light winds.

Wednesday-Friday: Partly cloudy with an isolated t-storm chance and highs in the low 90s in Corpus Christi to the mid 90s inland and upper 80s at the coast and east to northeast winds at 6-12 mph.

Saturday-Sunday: Mostly sunny and hot with high temperatures in the mid 90s in Corpus Christi to the upper 90s inland and near 90 at the coast with light northwesterly winds Saturday, shifting to the south and picking up a bit Sunday.

