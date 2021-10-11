More heat and wind for now, cooling this weekend

We got a break from the heat today as a weak cold front moved in and stalled over the Coastal Bend, shifting our winds to the east-northeast and keeping the clouds around. The heat and wind will return the next few days before changes arrive Friday with a stronger cold front will bring cooler, drier air in for the weekend.

There is a Coastal Flood Advisory for the beaches from 7 PM Monday to 2 AM Tuesday for minor flooding as high tide comes in at 11:20 PM.

It will be windy Tuesday and Wednesday with sustained south-southeast winds at 15-25 mph, gusting as high as 35 mph. This will keep the humidity high and bring temperatures up to the low to mid 90s inland to the upper 80s at the beaches. Afternoon heat indices will reach 100-108 degrees.

A stray shower is possible Wednesday and isolated showers and t-storms are expected Thursday ahead of an upper level wave moving through west Texas.

The heat and humidity will continue into Friday until a stronger cold front moves through Friday evening. A line of scattered showers and t-storms will move in with the front before northerly winds increase Friday night.

Saturday looks windy and mild as clouds clear out. Temperatures will stay in the 70s most of the afternoon with north winds at 15-20 mph, diminishing Saturday night.

With clear skies and lighter winds, lows will drop into the 50s to lower 60s Saturday night. Sunday will be pleasant with sunshine, lighter winds and highs near 80.