More heat and humidity the next few days, strong cold front Monday

Fog will develop Wednesday night in the humid air ahead of a weak cold front which will move in Thursday morning. The front is expected to stall over south Texas, giving us a chance of spot showers developing in the afternoon but most areas will be missed by the rain. Temperatures will heat up into the lower 90s Thursday.

Above average temperatures and high humidity will continue through the weekend before we cool down with rain moving in Monday into Tuesday.

A cold front is forecast to move through next Monday, bringing a better chance of rain as moisture moves in from the south ahead of the front and an upper wave moves through from the west. 1-3 inches of rain is possible by the time it ends Tuesday with most of the rain coming Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

FORECAST

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hot with highs in the low 90s inland to mid 80s island and north winds in the morning shifting to the east in the afternoon at 8-18 mph.

Friday: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 and east winds shifting to the southeast at 8-15 mph.

Weekend: Mostly sunny and humid Saturday with highs near 90 inland to mid 80s at the island and southeast winds at 10-20 mph. Sunday looks partly cloudy with an isolated shower chance and highs near 90.

Monday: Scattered showers and t-storms will increase as a cold front slowly moves into south Texas. Temperatures will reach the lower 80s with partial sunshine.

Monday night- AM Tuesday: Periods of rain with temperatures in the 60s.

Tuesday: Rain tapering off in the morning, mostly cloudy and cooler with high temperatures in the mid 70s.

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy and cool with lows in the mid 50s to lower 60s.