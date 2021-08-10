More heat and humidity as winds become lighter

Our usual summertime high pressure area aloft continues to dominate our weather, providing us with plenty of sunshine, heat and humidity. Some minor changes will occur later this week as a wave of low pressure moves in from the Gulf, bringing tropical moisture with it. This will bring our rain chances up slightly for Friday through Sunday with isolated t-showers.

Winds will be lighter from Wednesday through the weekend which will bring humidity down slightly, allowing the nights to drop into the mid to upper 70s. Days will reach into the low to mid 90s in Corpus Christi but into the upper 90s inland. Heat indices will reach 105-110 each day.

The waxing crescent moon will be low in the western sky just after dark the next few nights with the bright planet Venus low in the west. Also, the Perseid meteor shower peaks from Wednesday through Friday and with little moonlight, it should be a good show. The best time to look for the meteors is after midnight from a dark location. Scan the entire sky and be patient and you might see a few meteors streaking across the sky.

We are also keeping an eye on Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 which is forecast to develop into Tropical Storm Fred as it moves toward the Dominican Republic tonight. At this time, it is forecast to move into the eastern Gulf Saturday and turn north. We will watch it and will have updates throughout the week.