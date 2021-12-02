More fog tonight- warm days through the weekend

A warm weather pattern continues through the weekend with only a brief interruption as a cold front moves through early Monday, dropping us back to seasonal temperatures. Not much rain, if any, is expected over the next 7 days with only stray to isolated showers.

For tonight, areas of dense fog will develop early morning Friday as low temperatures fall into the low to mid to upper 50s inland, low 60s in Corpus Christi to mid 60s at the coast with light winds.

A stray shower is possible Friday morning but most areas will stay dry under partly cloudy skies. Friday will be warm and humid with highs in the lower 80s inland to the mid to upper 70s coast with southeast winds at 8-15 mph.

The weekend looks warm and dry with partly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the lower 80s Saturday and Sunday. Winds will stay at 8-15 mph from the southeast Saturday but will pick up for Sunday to 12-22 mph.

It will be cooler and windy Monday. A weak cold front will move through by early Monday morning but only isolated showers are expected early in the day with most rain falling over the Gulf and to our north. We'll cool into the lower 70s Monday with northeast winds but the cooling won't last.

Winds will shift to the southeast by Tuesday and we'll warm into the mid to upper 70s before the next weak cold front arrives early Wednesday with little to no rainfall and keeping temperatures more seasonal, in the lower 70s.