More clouds Thursday but still warm

Warmer air has moved in and will stick around through the holiday weekend. A weak cold front moving through early Friday will drop temperatures slightly and give us a chance of isolated t-showers Thursday night into early Friday but temperatures will go up again for the holiday weekend.

Sea fog is expected to move in to coastal areas Wednesday night with patchy fog inland. Lows will stay mild, near 60 inland to mid 60s coast.

We will have more clouds around Thursday and high temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s inland to near 70 at the coast with southeast winds increasing to 12-20 mph in the afternoon. A stray shower is possible but most areas will stay dry.

There is a chance of isolated t-showers late Thursday night into early Friday. Friday will be a bit cooler with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s and lighter winds, shifting from the north to the southeast under 12 mph.

New Year's weekend looks mostly sunny and mild with high temperatures in the mid to upper 70s and nights in the upper 50s to lower 60s. Winds will remain light Saturday, from the southwest then will shift to the south-southeast Sunday and increase in the afternoon.

The warming continues through Monday with high temperatures near 80 with a windy afternoon.

A weak cold front will move through early Tuesday, bringing temperatures back down into the lower 70s for the middle of next week.