More clouds and humidity Friday

Increasing southeast winds will increase low level moisture and we'll have more clouds around Friday and more humidity. A cold front will move through late Saturday but won't produce rain here. Temperatures will cool a few degrees behind the front.

Friday looks partly to mostly cloudy and breezy with high temperatures in the mid 80s inland to mid 70s at the coast and southeast winds at 12-20 mph.

It will be very warm and humid Saturday with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s at the coast to the low 90s inland with south winds shifting to the northwest late in the day under mostly sunny skies. No rain is expected with the cold front which will move through by evening.

Sunday will be a few degrees cooler with sunny skies and highs in the mid 70s to low 80s, lower humidity and windy with northeast winds at 15-25 mph.