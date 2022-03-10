Milder Thursday before colder air arrives again Friday

The clouds finally broke up but will return Thursday ahead of our next cold front which will move through in the middle of the day Friday. Temperatures will go from mild to cold in just 12 hours as strong northerly winds usher in chilly air. Wind chill readings will drop into the 20s Friday night.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with lows in the low 40s inland to near 50 at the coast and light east winds. Thursday will be the warmer day this week with high temperatures in the low to mid 70s inland to mid 60s at the coast and east-southeast winds at 8-15 mph under mostly cloudy skies.

The next cold front will move through around noon Friday in our northern counties and through all of the Coastal Bend by mid-afternoon. Not much moisture is available for rain so only spotty light showers are expected with the front Friday. Northerly winds will increase and temperatures will fall through the day from the 60s in the morning to 50s in the afternoon and 30s Friday night.

Friday night looks windy and cold with lows in the low to mid 30s inland to near 40 at the coast. Cold northerly winds at 20-30 mph, gusting up to 50 mph will produce wind chill readings in the upper 20s.

Although we'll see sunshine Saturday, it won't warm up much, staying in the 50s with decreasing north-northeast winds.

We'll start warming up again starting Sunday as we reach into the upper 60s under mostly sunny skies. It will be windy with southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Spring Break week looks mild with temperatures near normal, reaching into the mid 70s inland to upper 60s coast.