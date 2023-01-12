Mild, windy Thursday- colder Thursday night

Cooler air is on the way to end the work week with chilly nights and mild days. A warming trend will return this weekend into early next week.

Clouds will increase Wednesday night with patchy fog and low temperatures in the upper 50s in our northwestern counties to the lower 60s in Corpus Christi and upper 60s coast.

A cold front will move through early Thursday morning but moisture will stay to our north so except for a stray shower, rain is not expected. Northerly winds will increase to 15-25 mph and keep humidity low Thursday. There is an elevated fire danger due to the gusty winds and low humidity and the dry brush around the area.

Thursday and Friday nights will be chilly with lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s inland to upper 40s at the coast.

Friday's highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s but we'll warm this weekend into the lower 70s Saturday to upper 70s Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

Winds will stay under 18 mph and shift to the southeast Saturday but will increase Sunday to 18-28 mph with gusts up to 40 mph at times.

Next week will start off with warm temperatures, reaching the lower 80s under partly cloudy skies.