Mild weekend with overnight fog

We'll continue to have low clouds and fog Friday night with dense fog possible through early Saturday morning.

Temperatures will stay in the 60s Friday night with low clouds and fog and light winds.

A weak cold front will move through the Coastal Bend Saturday afternoon but will only cool temperatures slightly. Isolated showers are possible with the front Saturday afternoon but most areas will remain dry.

Temperatures will reach the mid 70s Saturday and low to mid 70s Sunday. Winds will shift to the east-northeast Saturday then back to the southeast Sunday night. Winds will stay fairly light through the weekend, under 15 mph.

Southerly winds will increase Monday, warming temperatures to the upper 70s to lower 80s for much of next week with breezy days through Wednesday and partly cloudy skies.

Nights will drop into the 60s with fog possible each night.