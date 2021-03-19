Mild days, cool nights will make for pleasant weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You'll need sunglasses during the day and light jackets at night as we head into the weekend with cool nights and mild days.

North winds will bring temperatures down slightly through Saturday but will shift to the southeast Sunday with a warming trend from Sunday into early next week.

Today will be bright and mild with high temperatures in the low 70s and a north-northeast breeze up to 18 mph with low humidity.

Tonight will be clear and cool with north winds at 5-10 mph and lows in the mid to upper 40s inland to the low 50s at the coast.

Saturday will start off cool but abundant sunshine will boost temperatures into the lower 70s in the afternoons. Beaches will be a bit cool but bright with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

We'll have a few more clouds Sunday as humidity starts to climb with highs in the low to mid-70s and southeast winds at 15-25 mph. The workweek will start off windy and warmer with more humidity under partly cloudy skies and highs reaching the upper 70s to low 80s Monday and Tuesday.

As another cold front approaches, a few showers will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday but rainfall amounts look low.