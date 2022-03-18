Mild and sunny start to the weekend

Spring begins Sunday at 12:33 p.m. with the Vernal Equinox when the sun's rays are directly over the equator. The Coastal Bend will have a nice weekend as we welcome Spring with plenty of sunshine, mild temperatures but lots of wind.

Saturday will stay mild with sunshine and northeast to east winds at 10-20 mph with high temperatures near 70 at the coast to the upper 70s to 80 inland.

Beaches will stay in the upper 60s to 70 degrees as a northeast to east wind comes in at 10-15 mph off the water which is in the lower 60s. Waves are expected to reach 2-4 feet with a low rip current risk.

Sunday will start off sunny but clouds will increase from the south in the afternoon. Winds will increase from the southeast at 15-25 mph for a windy afternoon. High temperatures will reach near 80 inland to the lower 70s at the coast.

Warm, moist air moves in Sunday night which could cause a few light showers early Monday morning. It will be windy Monday with temperatures warming into the lower 80s inland to mid 70s coast. South-southeast wind at 20-30 mph could gust as high as 45 mph.

Monday night to early Tuesday morning there is a chance of showers and t-storms ahead of a cold front which will move through early Tuesday. Most will stay well to our north but isolated t-storms can't be ruled out, especially in our northern counties.

Winds will shift to the northwest behind the front Tuesday and warm temperatures into the mid 80s inland and mid to upper 70s coast before cooler air arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday.

