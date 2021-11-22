Mild and dry now, rain for Thanksgiving

The week is starting off mild and dry but changes are on the way with the next cold front which will move through on Thanksgiving.

This front has a better chance of bringing widespread rain as an upper level low spins over the southwestern states, sending Pacific moisture into south Texas.

Monday night will be mostly clear and cool with lows in the low to mid 40s inland, near 50 in Corpus Christi to 60 at the coast.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny and mild with highs in the mid to upper 70s, climbing to the lower 80s Wednesday which will be windy with southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Showers will increase Wednesday night ahead of the front and become more widespread Thursday morning with pockets of heavy rain possible. It will be mild for the start of Thanksgiving with highs reaching the mid 70s before cooler air arrives.

The cold front is expected to move through early afternoon Thursday, shifting winds to the north and ushering cool air as rain gradually ends during the evening. Rainfall amounts of one to two inches are possible along the coast with lower amounts inland before rain ends.

Shoppers will need the coats or sweaters Friday as it will be breezy, cloudy and cool with temperatures in the 50s much of the afternoon.

Saturday looks a bit warmer, reaching into the mid to upper 60s under mostly cloudy skies. Isolated showers are possible Saturday night, becoming more scattered by Sunday as an upper level wave moves through.

