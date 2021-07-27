Mainly dry with plenty of heat and humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Light fog and low clouds will develop Tuesday night as winds stay light with clear skies across the Coastal Bend. Lows will dip into the lower 70s inland to near 80 at the beaches.

An upper level disturbance will spin into south Texas Tuesday night and Wednesday, then push off to the west by Thursday.

Moisture will increase which will lead to a stray shower chance.

High pressure aloft will build back to the south, engulfing the state of Texas and keeping us mainly dry late this week and through the weekend, with the exception of a stray shower chance as another weak upper wave moves through Friday and Saturday.

Although we'll have our usual sea breeze at the coast each day, winds will stay fairly light this week, coming in from the south-southeast up to 15 mph.

Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 70s at night inland and upper 70s to 80 at the coast. Daytime highs will reach the upper 80s at the beaches, mid 90s in Corpus Christi to the upper 90s inland. Afternoon heat indices will reach 105 to 110.

The next plume of the Saharan dust is forecast to move in again for the upcoming weekend, making it the fourth consecutive weekend with hazy skies.

