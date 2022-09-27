Low humidity and cooler nights

A weak cold front is moving through south Texas Monday evening. Winds will shift to the northeast which will bring our humidity down the next few days.

Monday night, skies will clear and lows will drop to the mid to upper 60s inland to near 70 in Corpus Christi and upper 70s on the islands with north-northeast winds at 10-18 mph.

Sunny skies and lower humidity will make Tuesday a terrific day with high temperatures near 90 inland to the upper 80s coast and north-northeast winds at 10-18 mph.

Tuesday night will be mild with lows in the lower 60s inland and near 70 at the coast with a light east-northeast breeze.

The rest of the week will be sunny with low humidity and high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90. Nights will be cooler, dropping into the upper 50s inland to mid 60s coast.

Hurricane Ian is moving over western Cuba Monday night then into the eastern gulf as it strengthens. It is forecast to become a category 4 hurricane before making landfall on the west coast of Florida Thursday, possibly near Tampa.