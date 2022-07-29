Little to no rain but plenty of heat and humidity

The newest drought monitor came in today and showed little change with most of the Coastal Bend in a severe to extreme drought while moderate drought continues in our southern counties. Overall, it's just too dry and our lakes keep dropping with the combined total of Lake Corpus Christ and Choke Canyon Res. at 38.1% capacity.

A few pockets of tropical moisture will move in both Friday and again Monday, giving us a chance of isolated showers but nothing that will change our drought situation.

The Saharan dust will return and will give us hazy skies this weekend. The air quality is forecast to drop into the moderate category and may be a risk for some people, particularly those who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.

High temperatures will reach 99-102 inland, mid to upper 90s in Corpus Christi to the upper 80s at the beaches with southeast winds increasing to 15-20 mph in the afternoons. Heat indices will reach 104-110 each day.