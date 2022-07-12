The heat continues this week with little relief in site. Temperatures will come down slightly as a weak trough of lower pressure moves in from the Gulf but the change won't be significant.

There is no meaningful rain in site and our lakes and reservoirs continue to drop. The combined level of Lake Corpus Christi and Choke Canyon Reservoir dropped to 39.9% today as our stage 1 water rationing continues. If the level hits 30%, we will be in stage 2 water rationing.

It will continue to be hot and humid with above average temperatures this week. High temperatures will reach 100-103 inland, mid to upper 90s in Corpus Christi and near 90 at the coast. South-southeast winds will be light in the morning then increase to 15-20 mph in the afternoon. Heat indices will reach 105-110 each day during peak heating.

The National Hurricane Center continues to monitor an area of disturbed weather in the northern Gulf but only gives it a 20% chance of development in the next five days. At this time it doesn't look like it will come here as it is forecast to hang closer to the central Gulf coast and drift slowly east, giving them the most rainfall.

Some tropical moisture may make it to the south Texas coast later this week but only stray coastal showers are possible with little to no rainfall.

The Saharan dust layer is forecast to arrive in South Texas by the weekend giving us hazy skies and could reduce our air quality a bit.