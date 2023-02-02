Light showers overnight then slowly improving weather Thursday

The weather will improve the next couple days as drier air moves in starting Thursday afternoon, causing the clouds to break up and finally clear out by Friday.

The cold air will linger Wednesday night as light showers increase as the upper wave moves through. Rainfall amounts through early Thursday morning will be low, with under a tenth of an inch of rain in most areas.

Temperatures will stay above freezing in the Coastal Bend Wednesday night with lows in the mid 30s to near 40 as a north breeze up to 15 mph continues, producing wind chill readings in the upper 20s to lower 30s through early Thursday morning.

Partial sunshine will return Thursday afternoon as clouds gradually clear as drier air moves in. It will still be chilly Thursday with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s and a north wind up to 18 mph.

Clear skies will lead to cold nights for Thursday and Friday with lows in the upper 30s to mid 40s.

Mostly sunny skies will return for Friday through the weekend with warming temperatures, reaching the low 60s Friday, upper 60s Saturday and mid 70s Sunday as winds shift to the east-southeast.

Next week will start with windy, mild weather and temperatures reaching the mid 70s through Tuesday before the next cold front moves in late Tuesday. This will cool us back into the lower 60s for Wednesday and Thursday. Another surge of colder air looks like it will arrive for the weekend of the 11th and 12th.

