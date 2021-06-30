Less rain but more heat the next few days

The rain chance is decreasing for the end of the week as high pressure aloft builds and atmospheric moisture decreases. Isolated showers are still possible through Saturday but many areas will remain dry.

Temperatures will go up to seasonal numbers with highs in the lower to mid 90s and heat indices at 102-106 during the afternoons. Nights will drop into the mid to upper 70s.

There will be plenty of dry time this holiday weekend to get outdoors but a few showers will be possible. Areas north of Corpus Christi will have a better chance of showers on the Fourth of July as a weak front stalls to our north.

Winds will stay fairly light through the weekend, coming in from the east-southeast up to 15 mph. It will be a bit more breezy Monday and Tuesday as winds increase up to 20 mph.

Tropical showers will become numerous as we head from Monday through Wednesday with locally heavy rain possible early next week and high temperatures near 90.