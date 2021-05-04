Less humidity and plenty of sunshine for Wednesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A weak cold front went through and has shifted our winds to the northeast which will bring the humidity down for the next couple of days.

We'll have plenty of sunshine Wednesday and Thursday but as the winds come back around to the southeast, the humidity will climb and winds will increase for the weekend.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild with lows in the mid-60s and northeast winds at 10-18 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and pleasant with lower humidity and highs in the lower 80s and northeast winds at 10-20 mph.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s and northeast to east winds at 10-20 mph.

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy and warm with highs in the mid-80s and southeast winds at 15-25 mph.

Weekend: Partly cloudy, very warm, humid and windy with highs in the upper 80s and nights in the low to mid-70s.

