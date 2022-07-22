High pressure aloft remains in control of our weather and except for a stray shower chance this weekend and early next week, no decent rain is in the forecast.

However, as the high pressure area shifts to the east next week, an easterly flow off the Gulf will increase atmospheric moisture by the middle of the week and we may see a few showers.

For the next few days, afternoon temperatures will reach 100-103 inland to the mid 90s in Corpus Christi and upper 80s at the beaches with partly cloudy skies for the end of the week and weekend. Daytime winds will increase to 18-22 mph from the south-southeast. Heat indices will reach 105-110 each day

A thin layer of Saharan dust which is over south Texas is forecast to move out by the weekend. The tropics remain quiet with no development expected in the next 5 days.