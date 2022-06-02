June starting off as expected with hot, humid weather

June is here and our summer-like weather is as well. High pressure aloft will remain in control of our weather this week and keep us mainly dry and continued hot and humid.

Winds will be lighter through Saturday, under 20 mph which will help keep the humidity down a bit. As winds increase Sunday through Tuesday, the humidity will climb with dew points reaching the mid to upper 70s.

A stray shower is possible again Thursday as streamer showers move in from the Gulf early with an isolated t-shower inland in the afternoon. Unfortunately, most areas won't see rain and those that do will only get light amounts.

Nights will stay muggy with lows in the mid to upper 70s week while days will be hot with high temperatures in the mid 90s inland to mid 80s beaches. Temperatures will go up a couple degrees by the weekend.

The Atlantic hurricane season has begun and the National Hurricane Center in monitoring a A broad area of low pressure located near the east coast of the Yucatan Peninsula which is likely to become a tropical depression while it moves slowly northeastward over the northwestern Caribbean Sea and southeastern Gulf of Mexico during the next day or two.

South Texas will not be directly affected by this but could see increased long period swells late in the weekend from it.

