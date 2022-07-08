The heat and humidity will be high this weekend as the high pressure system aloft remains over us, keeping our skies mostly sunny.

High temperatures will reach 100-104 inland, the upper 90s in Corpus Christi to near 90 at the beaches. The humidity will produce heat indices of 107-113 degrees each day. We'll need to slow down, stay hydrated and stay in the A/C as much as possible to avoid heat illnesses.

The record high in Corpus Christi for Sunday, July 10 is 98 which we reached back in 2009. The forecast for Sunday is 98 which would tie the record high for that date.

The high pressure dome shifting west next week will allow tropical moisture to approach the Texas coast as upper level disturbances move in from the Gulf next Wednesday and Thursday. This will give us a chance of showers and t-storms and bring temperatures down a few degrees.

A plume of Saharan dust is forecast to move into the Gulf by late next week possibly bringing hazy skies. Also, the tropics are quiet with no development expected in the next 5 days.