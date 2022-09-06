Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Isolated t-storms Wednesday

Drying out and heating up through the week
Posted at 6:59 PM, Sep 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-06 21:10:51-04

Our rain chance is decreasing with drier weather the rest of this week. However, a cold front is forecast to drop south to near San Antonio Wednesday evening and stall with a line of t-storms forming by mid-afternoon which will track to the south through the evening.

Forecast models indicate that a few of these storms will make it into our northern counties Wednesday evening but will be very spotty. It's possible a couple could hold together as they move south.

High temperatures Wednesday will reach into the lower 90s inland to upper 80s beaches with light winds from the east-southeast up to 12 mph. Winds will continue to be light this week, staying under 15 mph from the east-southeast.

We'll have increased sunshine as we head into the weekend and temperatures will go up into the low to mid-90s inland and near 90 at the beaches.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019