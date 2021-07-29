Isolated t-showers Friday but many areas will stay dry

Our usual summer heat and humidity will continue but a few areas could get a break as isolated t-showers will be popping up Friday and Saturday. Although many areas will be missed by the rain, a few could get some brief downpours. Also, light winds and tropical moisture will give us favorable conditions for tropical funnels to form.

Daytime highs will range from the upper 80s at the beaches to the mid 90s in Corpus Christi to the upper 90s well inland as out sea breeze produces southeast winds up to 15 mph with slightly higher gusts.

Dew points are forecast to rise into the upper 70s which will bring afternoon heat indices up to 105 to 110 through the weekend.

Another plume of the Saharan dust is forecast to move into Texas this weekend but at this time looks fairly thin and will only give us slightly hazy skies.

Rain chances will increase by the middle of next week as a weak frontal boundary stalls to our north and tropical moisture increases.

