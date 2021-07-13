Isolated t-showers again Wednesday

Weak upper level disturbances will help spark a few t-showers again Wednesday as moisture continues to hang over south Texas. The showers will be more isolated but will provide brief downpours where they land. They are more likely along the coast in the morning then shifting inland in the afternoon.

The overall weather pattern is rather quiet for now. We are sandwiched between high pressure aloft to our east and to our west with slightly lower pressure in between which will allow a few showers to develop each day through Friday. The atmosphere dries out slightly for Saturday which looks mainly dry, except for a stray shower. By Sunday into Monday, another mid-level wave will move through and bring the rain chance up slightly.

As far as temperatures, they will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. The average high temperature this time of year in Corpus Christi is 93 which goes up to 94 on the 21st. It looks like we'll stay just below the average most of the next 7 days. The Saharan Dust is forecast to move back into Texas skies Friday into Saturday, making skies hazy.