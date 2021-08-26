Isolated showers the next few days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The high-pressure dome which has kept us hot and dry is weakening and shifting to the north, allowing tropical moisture to move in from the Gulf.

This situation will lead to a few showers and thundershowers the next few days. The rain will be very spotty along the coast in the mornings then shift inland in the afternoons. Light winds will give us favorable conditions for tropical funnels to form.

Temperatures will reach into the low to mid-90s the next few days with afternoon heat indices from 104 to 109 and east-southeast winds at 5-15 mph.

Isolated showers are possible from Friday through Sunday. Nights will drop into the mid-70s.

Tropical Storm Ida is forecast to move over western Cuba Friday then emerge into the Gulf this weekend and strengthen into a hurricane as it tracks toward the central Gulf Coast, possibly making landfall in Louisiana by early Monday.

Although the storm is not coming here, we will see an increase in long period swells starting Sunday which will give us a high rip current risk and minor coastal flooding.