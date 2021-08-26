Watch
Weather

Actions

Isolated showers the next few days

Watching Tropical Storm Ida
items.[0].videoTitle
Posted at 5:18 PM, Aug 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-26 18:44:18-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The high-pressure dome which has kept us hot and dry is weakening and shifting to the north, allowing tropical moisture to move in from the Gulf.

This situation will lead to a few showers and thundershowers the next few days. The rain will be very spotty along the coast in the mornings then shift inland in the afternoons. Light winds will give us favorable conditions for tropical funnels to form.

Temperatures will reach into the low to mid-90s the next few days with afternoon heat indices from 104 to 109 and east-southeast winds at 5-15 mph.

Isolated showers are possible from Friday through Sunday. Nights will drop into the mid-70s.

Tropical Storm Ida is forecast to move over western Cuba Friday then emerge into the Gulf this weekend and strengthen into a hurricane as it tracks toward the central Gulf Coast, possibly making landfall in Louisiana by early Monday.

Although the storm is not coming here, we will see an increase in long period swells starting Sunday which will give us a high rip current risk and minor coastal flooding.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:19 PM, Jun 20, 2019