Isolated showers again Tuesday

A few t-showers developed Monday as a weak wave of low pressure passed to our north. The same scenario is expected Tuesday. Although most of the energy with the wave will be to our north, abundant moisture from the Gulf, weak sea breeze and daytime heating should get a few showers going once again but they will be isolated.

Higher period swells from tropical storm Fred will arrive Monday night through Tuesday. This will give us a high risk for rip currents and possibly some minor coastal flooding.

Temperatures will drop into the mid to upper 70s Monday night with partly cloudy skies then climb into the low to mid 90s again Tuesday with east-southeast winds at 8-15 mph. Isolated showers at the coast in the morning will gradually shift inland.

The wind will pick up Wednesday and Thursday from the southeast at 10-25 mph. It looks mainly dry Wednesday through Friday but for the weekend, increasing tropical moisture will bring isolated t-showers back into the forecast, depending on the track of tropical storm Grace.

At this time, Grace is expected to strengthen and become a tropical storm Tuesday and continuing it's west-northwest track toward the Yucatan Peninsula by early Thursday then into the southwestern Gulf. It is forecast to make landfall in Mexico near Tampico Saturday. We'll keep an eye on it and will have updates.