Isolated rain chance Thursday then drying out and heating up

Late-summer heat ramping up
Posted at 6:56 PM, Sep 07, 2022
Our weather pattern for the next week looks drier and hot. Except for an isolated shower chance Thursday, we'll have dry days ahead with late-summer heat.

Areas of fog are expected to develop overnight Wednesday with mostly clear skies, light winds and ground moisture from recent rains.

There is an isolated t-shower chance Thursday as lingering moisture interacts with a weak wave of low pressure aloft which will move through south Texas. Most areas will stay dry Thursday under partly cloudy skies.

Temperatures are heating back up and will reach into the low to mid-90s through the weekend with southeast winds under 15 mph. Nights will drop into the low to mid-70s.

