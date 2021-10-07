Increasing wind and rising humidity this weekend

We'll have another nice day to end the work week as the humidity stays fairly low and temperatures start off mild in the morning. It's going to heat up a bit more this weekend and become windy Sunday and humid.

Tonight, lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s inland and into the mid to upper 70s at the coast with clear skies and light winds.

Friday looks sunny and very warm, reaching the upper 80s at the coast to the lower 90s inland with southeast winds at 6-14 mph.

For the weekend, we'll still have mostly sunny skies although the humidity will be higher as southeast winds increase to 15 mph Saturday and 20-25 mph Sunday. High temperatures will reach the lower 90s inland to upper 80s at the coast this weekend but the humidity will make it feel more like 99-103 during the afternoon.

Atmospheric moisture increases Sunday into Monday which could lead to a stray coastal shower Monday as a trough of lower pressure passes to our north. The high pressure area aloft will shift to the east around the middle of next week, allowing a trough of lower pressure to move in from the west. Upper level winds will shift to the southwest, sending deep tropical moisture into south Texas, giving us a better chance of rain.

Isolated showers Wednesday will become more scattered to numerous Thursday with temperatures dropping into the low to mid 80s.