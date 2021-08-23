Increasing tropical moisture late this week

The week got off to a hot, dry start but some changes will move in for the second half of the week. Tropical moisture is forecast to increase from the Gulf which will give us an opportunity for rain, although it will still be very hit and miss.

Tuesday still looks dry with mostly sunny skies and only a stray coastal shower chance early. Temperatures will heat up into the mid to upper 90s with heat indices at 105-109 during the afternoon with southeast winds up to 15 mph.

A few isolated showers are possible Wednesday as moisture increases but we will still be fairly dry and seasonably hot. As we get into Thursday and Friday, widely scattered showers are expected and with more clouds around, temperatures will stay in the lower 90s.

In the tropics, there are three areas of disturbed weather which each have a moderate chance of development in the next 5 days. Two of these in the Atlantic are forecast to track to the northwest. The area in the eastern Caribbean is forecat to track west and strengthen late this week, possibly making it into the southern Gulf by late Sunday.