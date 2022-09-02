Increasing showers this weekend with possible heavy rain

The on and off wet weather we have seen since August 13th has been beneficial for our water supply. The combined lake level (Choke Canyon and Lake Corpus Christi) came up from 36% capacity in mid-August to 46% for the start of September. Lake Corpus Christi has stopped rising and Choke Canyon came down slightly since yesterday.

Another round of heavy rainfall is possible this weekend with potentially widespread 2-4 inches and locally higher amounts as a weak frontal boundary settles over south Texas and tropical moisture increases from the Gulf.

The best chance of widespread rain at this time looks to be late Saturday through Sunday morning but that could change depending on the position of the boundary and upper waves moving through.

Friday still looks fairly dry with only widely scattered showers at the coast in the morning and inland in the afternoon. Temperatures will reach into the lower 90s with southeast winds at 6-14 mph. The high humidity will bring heat indices up to 104-108 in the afternoon.

Showers and t-storms will increase starting Saturday morning and become more widespread through the early afternoon as a weak frontal boundary sinks south. Heavy rain will be possible in slow-moving t-storms.

Temperatures will stay in the mid to upper 80s Saturday due to more cloud cover at the coast with highs near 90 inland. Winds will remain fairly light, under 15 mph from the east.

Periods of showers and t-storms are expected through Sunday becoming less widespread by late Sunday and Monday.