Increasing showers and t-storms Friday

The weather turned out nice for Thanksgiving as temperatures reached into the 70s with light winds. A few showers moved through early in the day but the better chance of rain will hold off until Friday.

Thursday night will stay mild as the cold front has slowed down and won't arrive until early Friday. Lows will stay in the 60s overnight with a few showers possible by daybreak.

An upper level low will slowly spin across west Texas and track to the northeast across the state Friday through early Saturday. Pacific moisture ahead of the low along with low level moisture from the gulf will help increase showers and t-storms Friday.

Friday will be a bit cooler with temperatures in the mid 60s to near 70 during the afternoon with north-northwest winds up to 22 mph. Scattered to numerous showers and isolated t-storms are expected through Friday night.

Locally heavy rain is possible with coastal areas seeing the better chance of over an inch of rainfall before it ends late Friday night.

The holiday weekend looks sunny with mild days and cool night and looks good for hanging the Christmas lights, although it will be breezy Saturday.

Nights will drop back into the lower 50s Friday and into the upper 40s Saturday night with highs on Saturday in the upper 60s, reaching into the mid to upper 70s Sunday as winds shift to the south.