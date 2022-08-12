Watch Now
Increasing showers and t-storms for the weekend

Pockets of heavy rain expected
Posted at 7:16 PM, Aug 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-11 20:16:54-04

An upper level low in the Gulf will move across south Texas Friday through early Sunday and increase our chance of showers and t-storms. Pockets of deep tropical moisture moving through will give us the potential of heavy rainfall in some of the thunderstorms.

Rainfall amounts through Sunday will vary, depending on where thundershowers develop which could produce heavy rain in short periods of time.

On average, a half inch to inch farther inland and up to two inches near the coast is projected through Sunday.

Temperatures will come down with the increased clouds Friday through Sunday with high temperatures in the lower 90s inland to mid to upper 80s coast.

We'll dry out starting late Sunday through early next week and heat back up into the mid to upper 90s.

