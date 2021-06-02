Increasing Showers and Storms

An upper level low which is spinning over the Baja Peninsula will move slowly to the northeast and over central Texas Friday through early Sunday. Ahead of this low the air will be very unstable and moist which will cause bands of storms to develop. Storms will be efficient rain producers with heavy rain and possible flooding. From now through Sunday, 2-5" rainfall is expected in south Texas with locally higher totals.

A few storms will be possible Wednesday night and will become scattered Thursday. There is a marginal severe storm threat for isolated storms with damaging wind and large hail. Also heavy downpours could lead to localized flooding. High temperatures will stay in the mid 80s Thursday with southeast winds at 8-15 mph.

Storms will be possible Thursday night, becoming likely Friday as they become more numerous. Temperatures will stay in the lower 80s Friday.

The best chance of rain comes early in the weekend with fewer storms around by Sunday and Monday as the upper level low moves slowly out. As we dry out early next week, temperatures will go up with hot, humid weather by mid-week.