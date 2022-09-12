Unusually quiet in the tropics as the peak of hurricane season passes

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season was September 10th and so far, we have only had 5 named storms and 2 hurricanes. Normally by this date we have 8 named storms.

NOAA’s outlook for the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June 1 to November 30, predicted a 65 percent chance of an above-normal season. Their updated forecast was for 14-20 named storms, 6-10 hurricane and 3-5 major hurricanes. It is looking less likely we will reach those numbers.

However, the season runs through November 30th and it can be very active in the second half of September and October so we'll keep watching.

So what has caused our season to be so quiet so far? We've had a lot of dust in the atmosphere, which has choked off the formation of storms. Also, wind shear in the atmosphere has been too high, basically shearing off the top of any developing tropical systems.