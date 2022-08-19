Watch Now
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four in the Gulf

Forecast to strengthen to a tropical storm
Posted at 5:17 PM, Aug 19, 2022
The tropical wave we have been tracking the past few days has moved into the Gulf and is strengthening and is forecast to become Tropical Storm Danielle by Saturday as it approaches the northern coast of Mexico.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Four is currently in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico and moving to the northwest at 14 mph and expected to continue this track and approach the coast of northeastern Mexico on Saturday and make landfall there Saturday night.

Tropical storm conditions are expected across portions of northeastern Mexico and southern Texas Saturday.

It is expected to produce total rainfall amounts of 3 to 6 inches, with isolated totals of 8
inches, along the eastern coast of Mexico from the northern portions of the state of Veracruz across the state of Tamaulipas. Rainfall totals of 1 to 3 inches with isolated higher amounts possible across far south Texas.

The storm surge is expected to be 1 to 2 feet from the Mouth of Rio Grande to Port Mansfield TX.

In the Coastal Bend, tropical showers are forecast for late Saturday and Sunday but will be widely scattered with lower rainfall amounts under a half inch in most areas. Locally heavy downpours could bring totals up to an inch.

