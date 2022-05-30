Potential development later this week

The Atlantic hurricane season officially starts Wednesday. This is the first year since 2015 that there won't be a named storm before June 1st.

However, in the Pacific, the first storm of the season, Agatha, developed Sunday, rapidly intensified into a category 2 storm and made landfall Monday afternoon just west of Puerto Angel, with winds of 105 mph. Agatha is the first Category 2 hurricane to ever make landfall in the eastern Pacific basin.

KZTV10

Agatha will produce heavy rains over portions of southern Mexico through Tuesday night with up to 20 inches possible in Mexican state of Oaxaca and decreasing amounts inland.

It is forecast to weaken as it moves across Mexico but there is a chance its remnant low could spawn another system in the southern Gulf or western Caribbean later this week.

KZTV10

The National Hurricane Center forecasts a large and complex area of low pressure to develop near the Yucatan Peninsula and the northwestern Caribbean Sea in a few days, partially related to the remnants of Hurricane Agatha from the eastern Pacific. This system is forecast to move slowly eastward or northeastward and gradual development is possible by the latter part of this week.

South Texas will not be affected by this but portions of southern Mexico, the Yucatan Peninsula, Guatemala, and Belize will see locally heavy rainfall through the week.