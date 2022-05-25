NOAA expects an active hurricane season

Forecasters at NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released their Atlantic 2022 hurricane season forecast today. They are predicting above-average hurricane activity this year which would make it the seventh consecutive above-average hurricane season.

They predict a 65% chance of an above normal season which extends from June 1 to November 30.

NOAA is forecasting a likely range of 14 to 21 named storms (winds of 39 mph or higher), of which 6 to 10 could become hurricanes (winds of 74 mph or higher), including 3 to 6 major hurricanes (category 3, 4 or 5; with winds of 111 mph or higher).

The increased activity anticipated this hurricane season is attributed to several climate factors, including the ongoing La Nina that is likely to persist throughout the hurricane season, warmer-than-average sea surface temperatures in the Atlantic Ocean and Caribbean Sea, weaker tropical Atlantic trade winds and an enhanced west African monsoon. An enhanced west African monsoon supports stronger African Easterly Waves, which seed many of the strongest and longest lived hurricanes during most seasons.