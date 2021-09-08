BLOG: Tropical Storm Mindy

The 13th named storm of the 2021 hurricane season formed Wednesday afternoon. Mindy is a low end tropical storm and is heading quickly to the northeast toward the Florida panhandle. Maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts and little change in strength is expected before Mindy makes landfall in the Florida Panhandle Wednesday night.

On the forecast track, the center of Mindy is expected to cross the coastline of the Florida Panhandle later tonight, and then move offshore of the southeastern United States into the western Atlantic Ocean by Thursday afternoon.

A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for the coast of the Florida Panhandle from Mexico Beach to Steinhatchee River.

Mindy is expected to produce storm total rainfall of 2 to 4 inches with maximum amounts of 6 inches across the Florida Panhandle into southern portions of Georgia and South Carolina through Thursday morning.