BLOG: Tracking Tropical Storm Ida

Moving through the Gulf this weekend
Posted at 5:52 PM, Aug 26, 2021
Tropical Storm Ida, the ninth-named storm of the 2021 Atlantic season, formed Thursday afternoon in the Caribbean as it moved to the west of Jamaica on a northwest track at 14 mph.

The storm is forecast to move over western Cuba Friday night then emerge into the Gulf and strengthen as it tracks to the north-northwest toward the central Gulf Coast through the weekend.

Conditions are favorable for the storm to quickly strengthen from a category 1 hurricane Saturday to a high end category 2 or low end category 3 hurricane before making landfall, possibly with winds near 110 mph.

The latest forecast from the National Hurricane Center shows Ida making landfall on the central Louisiana coast by early Monday morning.

For the Coastal Bend, high period swells are expected to arrive on the mid-Texas coast Sunday with seas reaching up to 9 feet with 10-13 second periods by Sunday night into Monday. This will give us a high rip current risk and minor coastal flooding for early next week.

