BLOG: Tracking Invest 94-L

Saturday, Sept 11 9:30 AM

We are watching tropical wave Invest 94-L for possible development as it moves into the southern Gulf of Mexico this weekend then heads north through the western Gulf through early next week. The National Hurricane Center gives it an 80% chance of development in the next 5 days.

Although upper-level winds are not conducive for development currently, they are expected to become more favorable for the system during the next day or so. A tropical depression is likely to form on Sunday or Monday while the disturbance moves northwestward and then northward near the coast of northeastern Mexico. Further development will be possible through the middle of next week.

If a tropical storm develops over the western Gulf of Mexico, warnings could be issued for portions of the Middle Texas coast with little to no advanced notice. So it's best to monitor this system closely and be prepared if it should develop.

Minor coastal flooding and an increased threat for rip currents may also develop. Additional impacts are unclear at this time given uncertainty in the system's movement, strength and duration over the Gulf of Mexico. Please check back for updates.